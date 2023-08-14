Former Gubernatorial Candidate in Russia's Far East Jailed on Fraud Charges

A former candidate for governor who nearly unseated a Kremlin-backed incumbent in Russia's Far East has been sentenced to six years in jail, Russian media reported Monday.

Andrei Ishchenko ran in 2018 as a Communist Party challenger for the governor’s post in the Primorye region, where election authorities annulled results after reports of vote-rigging, a rare admission for Russia of ballot interference.

Ishchenko had been leading in the polls with 95% of the ballots counted before the election was scrapped for a re-run.

The Communist Party ended up not nominating him in the new round of voting, allowing a Putin-appointed incumbent from the United Russia party, Oleg Kozhemyako, to secure the governor’s seat.