Russia Evacuates 2,000 in Far East Over Floods

By AFP
Local men go on a boat in a flooded neighborhood of the city of Ussuriysk where a dam failure has occurred. Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Russia has evacuated more than 2,000 people from flooded areas in its Far East, emergency officials said Sunday, after Tropical Storm Khanun brought heavy rains to the region.

"More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said nearly 5,000 buildings had been flooded in the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea.

Rescuers had set up 13 temporary accommodation centers in the region, the ministry said.

Flooding in the city of Ussuriysk was the worst in a decade, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Khanun battered Japan earlier this week before taking a circuitous route toward the Korean peninsula.

The storm also forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of scouts from their jamboree campsite in South Korea.

