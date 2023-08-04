Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Navy Base, Annexed Crimea

Ukrainian drones attacked annexed Crimea and a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday.
"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that Russian ships had destroyed the seaborne drones.
Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be a partly sunken Russian Navy ship being towed in the waters around the naval base targeted in the attacks, but its authenticity could not be immediately verified.
The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk also hosts a pipeline terminal that carries most of Kazakhstan's oil exports through Russia.
Friday's drone attack prompted Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the terminal's operator, to introduce a "temporary ban" on ship movement in the area.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported that 10 drones were shot down by anti-air systems in annexed Crimea, while three more were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet and annexed Crimea have been repeatedly targeted since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, but attacks have increased in recent weeks.