Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Navy Base, Annexed Crimea

By AFP
Ships near the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk. Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS

Ukrainian drones attacked annexed Crimea and a Russian naval base near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday.

"Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that Russian ships had destroyed the seaborne drones.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be a partly sunken Russian Navy ship being towed in the waters around the naval base targeted in the attacks, but its authenticity could not be immediately verified.

The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk also hosts a pipeline terminal that carries most of Kazakhstan's oil exports through Russia.

Friday's drone attack prompted Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the terminal's operator, to introduce a "temporary ban" on ship movement in the area.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported that 10 drones were shot down by anti-air systems in annexed Crimea, while three more were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet and annexed Crimea have been repeatedly targeted since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, but attacks have increased in recent weeks.

Read more about: Crimea , Black Sea , Navy , Drones

Read more

grain deal fallout

Russia Says Thwarted Naval Drone Attack Against Black Sea Patrol Boat

Russian military officials said the patrol boat was deployed around 370 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, a key port in the annexed Crimean peninsula...
1 Min read
combat training

Russian Navy Holds Live Fire 'Exercise' in Black Sea

The military drills took place days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships traveling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets...
1 Min read
Strike on Crimea

Situation in Sevastopol 'Under Control' as Russian Navy Repels Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea early on Wednesday.
1 Min read
Recovered debris

Russia Says Crimea Attack Drones Used Grain Corridor ‘Safe Zone’

Russia said Sunday it recovered debris from drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol, exploiting the "safe zone" of a grain corridor, and could have...