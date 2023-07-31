Russia Ramps Up Fines for Draft Dodging

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that significantly raises fines for failing to appear at a military enlistment office after receiving a draft notice.

The fines will increase from the current range of 500-3,000 rubles ($5-32) to 10,000-30,000 ($109-327) when the law comes into force on Oct. 1.

Fines were also raised for a number of other violations, including for failing to notify the military enlistment office when a conscript has moved within Russia for more than three months and for failing to report changes in marital status, residence, workplace and education.

The stiffer penalties come as Moscow continues its efforts to clamp down on the military's problems of draft dodging and a manpower shortage in Ukraine.