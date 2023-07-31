4 Killed in Shelling of Occupied Donetsk, Kremlin-Backed Authorities Say

At least four residents of the Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine were killed in Ukrainian shelling on Monday, Kremlin-backed officials said.

Three people were killed in the city of Donetsk and one in Horlivka to the north, according to the region’s information center on Ukrainian attacks.

Ten others were injured in attacks that damaged apartment buildings and passenger buses, the information center said.

Footage published by the Kremlin-backed mayor of Donetsk showed the extent of the damage, including burnt homes, cars and buses.