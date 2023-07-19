Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Launches Second Night of Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa

By AFP
Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russia launched strikes on Ukraine's southern Odesa region, the local governor said early Wednesday, the second consecutive night of attacks on the area since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal.

Oleg Kiper said there had been a "massive attack" and asked residents to stay in shelters. 

Ukraine's air force said it had detected the launch of Russian Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea without giving details.

A video posted on social media purporting to show the aftermath of a strike showed a multi-story apartment building with several windows blown out and shards of glass on the street.

Air alerts were issued for more than a dozen regions across Ukraine.

On Tuesday a Russian strike damaged facilities at the port city of Odesa after Moscow pulled out of an agreement facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine. 

The Kremlin later issued a veiled warning over the future of grain exports via the Black Sea, claiming Kyiv was using the export corridor “for combat purposes.”

Read more about: Odesa , Ukraine war

Read more

Odesa seaport

Russian Overnight Strike Damages Southern Ukraine Port

Ukrainian officials said the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged "port infrastructure facilities and several homes...
1 Min read
under fire

Port in Odesa Region, Key to Ukraine Grain Deal, Targeted by Russian Drones – Governor

The UN and Turkey-brokered deal allowing the passage of grain exports from Ukrainian ports is due to expire on July 17.
1 Min read
mounting deaths

Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

The latest strikes came as the death toll from Tuesday's missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih — the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky — rose to 12...
3 Min read
Iranian-made Shahed

Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed most of the attacking drones but some civilian infrastructure had been hit.
2 Min read