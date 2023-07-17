Reported Explosions on Crimea Bridge Kill 2

Two people were killed in a reported explosion on the Crimea bridge, which links the annexed peninsula to southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, state-run media and Russian officials said Monday.

"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory," the Russia-installed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not provide further details.

The governor of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region said on Telegram that a couple from his region was killed and their daughter injured in the “emergency situation” on the Crimea bridge.