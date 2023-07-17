Russia Blames Kyiv for Deadly Drone Attack on Crimea Bridge

Recast with Kremlin's comments.

Russian authorities on Monday accused Kyiv of attacking the Crimea bridge, killing two people and damaging part of the roadway that connects the Moscow-annexed peninsula with southern Russia's Krasnodar region.

"We know the reasons and those who are behind this terrorist act. This will require further concentration from all of us and additional measures and work," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Just hours earlier, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, launched a criminal investigation into what it called a “terrorist attack” that was orchestrated by “Ukrainian special services.”

The Investigative Committee also confirmed that a husband and wife had been killed in the attack, while their daughter was hospitalized with injuries.

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin planned to hold a meeting on the situation around the bridge attack on Monday at 7:00 pm Moscow time.