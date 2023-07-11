Wagner Allowed to Keep African Businesses After Mutiny – Bloomberg 

The Kremlin will allow Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit to keep its Central African Republic (CAR) businesses after mounting a failed mutiny at home, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Wagner-linked companies have been widely reported to run gold, timber and beer brewing operations in CAR for helping the former French colony fight off a rebel insurgency in recent years. Wagner fighters were at the same time accused of torturing and executing civilians in the CAR.

The deal allowing Wagner to hold onto its CAR foothold “has the support” of President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg cited one of its sources as saying.

Putin will likely leave Wagner in charge of operations in other African countries that “pay for themselves” while seizing those that directly depend on Moscow as he assesses options, said another source.