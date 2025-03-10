Journalists Jailed in Chad Over Alleged Wagner Ties

Three journalists in Chad were jailed pending trial on charges of colluding with the Wagner private military company, the public prosecutor and one of the journalist’s lawyers said Monday.

“They are suspected of working with the Russian paramilitary group Wagner,” Public Prosecutor Omar Mahamat Kedelaye told AFP.

The journalists — Olivier Mbaindinguim Monodji, director of the weekly Le Pays and Chadian correspondent for Radio France Internationale (RFI); Le Pays editor Ndilyam Guekidata; and Tele Tchad journalist Mahamat Saleh Alhissein — were charged with espionage, conspiracy and attacking state institutions, lawyer Allahtaroum Amos said.

Kedelaye said the arrests stemmed from documents allegedly showing the journalists provided information on Chad’s security and economy, actions deemed to “harm Chad's military or diplomatic situation or its economic interests.”

The allegations amounted to “plotting against the state and complicity,” Kedelaye added.

All three journalists were sent to Klessoum prison on Monday after questioning and are set to appear in court on Thursday.