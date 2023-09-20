Ukrainian Drones ‘Likely’ Hit Wagner-Backed Sudan Paramilitary – CNN

Ukrainian drones likely attacked Wagner-backed paramilitary forces in Sudan, CNN reported Tuesday, citing anonymous Ukrainian and Sudanese military sources as well as footage of the aerial strikes.

Videos shared by CNN show 14 separate drone attacks on the stronghold of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Omdurman, located across the Nile River from the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit was reported to have backed RSF with arms supplies after its leader, former army deputy chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, fell out with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan this spring following a military coup last year.

A high-level military Sudanese source told CNN that an estimated 90% of RSF's weapons were supplied by Wagner. The anonymous source added that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in August has not brought an end to the supply of arms.