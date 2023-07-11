Port in Odesa Region, Key to Ukraine Grain Deal, Targeted by Russian Drones – Governor

Ukraine said Tuesday that Russian attack drones overnight had targeted grain facilities at a southern port in the Odesa region, which houses three maritime terminals key to an expiring export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

"The air defense forces did not allow the enemy's plan to attack the grain terminal of one of the ports of Odesa to be realized," the regional Governor Oleh Kiper said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military said it had downed a total of 26 Russian attack drones in the latest barrage.

While the majority of the drones aimed at southern Ukraine were destroyed, "two hit the administrative building of one of the port facilities," Kiper said.