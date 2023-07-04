Russian Journalist, Lawyer Beaten and Hospitalized in Chechnya 

A prominent Russian journalist and lawyer were hospitalized after being badly beaten on a visit to Russia’s republic of Chechnya, the rights groups Memorial and the Crew Against Torture (CAT) said early Tuesday.
Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov arrived in the Chechen capital of Grozny to attend the court hearing of the mother of a prominent Chechen activist when their car was reportedly blocked on the way from the airport.
An armed group kicked and threatened to shoot Milashina and Nemov, CAT said, adding that the group also seized and destroyed the pair’s personal electronic devices.
Memorial noted that the attackers had shaved Milashina’s head and covered it in green dye.
“You’ve been warned. Get out of here and don’t write anything,” Memorial quoted the assailants as saying.
Milashina was hospitalized in Grozny with broken fingers and frequent loss of consciousness, the rights groups said. Nemov was also hospitalized and had difficulty speaking and moving.
Milashina, who has extensively covered Chechnya for the disbanded independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was previously attacked alongside another lawyer in Grozny in February 2020.
Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007, had blasted Novaya Gazeta reporters who investigated alleged disappearances in his region as “devils” in the run-up to the attack on Milashina.
Milashina is known for breaking the story of anti-gay purges in Chechnya, a conservative and predominantly Muslim region, in 2017.
Nemov represents Zarema Musaeva, who faces up to 5.5 years in prison on charges of fraud and assaulting the authorities.
Musaeva is the wife of a retired federal judge and the mother of rights lawyer and activist Abubakar Yangulbaev.
In January 2022, she was violently detained and forcibly transported to Chechnya, where she had been deprived of access to the insulin she needs to manage her diabetes.
Her exiled son Yangulbaev and his brothers, Baysangur and Ibrahim, are vocal critics of Kadyrov.