Russians Mourn Tinder's Exit in Beachfront Funeral

A group of Russians has bid farewell to dating app Tinder on Friday with a beachfront funeral in the resort city of Sochi.

Tinder owner Match Group last month announced it will leave Russia on June 30, citing its commitment "to protecting human rights.”

Mourners clad in black shared stories of how Tinder helped them find love — or introduced them to "a large number of women" — and laid red carnations at a mock tombstone shaped like a smartphone.

Attendees also performed a "farewell swipe," a gesture used by Tinder users to indicate their interest in another user.