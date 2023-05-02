Tinder to Exit Russia More Than 1 Year Into Ukraine War

The popular dating app Tinder will leave Russia on June 30, more than a year into a mass foreign business exodus set off by the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Explaining the decision in an annual impact report published Monday, Tinder’s owner Match Group said it was “committed to protecting human rights.”

Tinder and other Match Group brands “will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023,” the impact report said, according to Reuters.

By tying its Russia exit to the human rights violations faced by the Ukrainian people, Tinder aims to set an example for others, Match shareholder Friends Fiduciary Corp was cited as saying.

Additionally, “it’s not a good look for a trusted brand to be continuing operations in a nation where the head of state has been indicted by the International Criminal Court,” said Friends Fiduciary executive director Jeff Perkins.