Wagner Camp Under Construction in Belarus – Reports

Satellite images purporting to show the construction of a camp for exiled Wagner mercenaries after their failed revolt were shared online late Tuesday by independent Belarusian media.

According to the Telegram channel Belarus Golovnovo Mozga, satellite images dated June 27 show what appears to be construction underway at a military compound near the town of Asipovichy, some 100 kilometers southeast of Minsk.

The channel also cited local residents, who claimed they had witnessed “strange activity” involving a “large number” of construction workers near the compound.

“Information in documents indicates that about 1,780 four-bed bunks and 400 two-seat toilets are required by tomorrow,” an unnamed forestry worker was quoted as saying, without providing details about the documents.

It was not possible to independently verify the report.