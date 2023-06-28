Kremlin Denies State Role in Wagner’s Africa Businesses

The Russian state played no role in the Wagner mercenary group’s multimillion-dollar business interests in Africa, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued the denial after President Vladimir Putin revealed Tuesday that Russia’s state budget “fully financed” Wagner, detailing sums of 86 billion rubles ($1 billion) spent on upkeep and another 110 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) on insurance payouts.

Wagner “had an independent business there [in Africa] and the state had nothing to do with this business,” Peskov told reporters.

“Putin talked about quite significant sums of money that were allocated through the Defense Ministry. He mentioned these figures, but the company [Wagner] has been engaged in its own business, which has nothing to do with the state,” he added.