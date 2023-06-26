Jailed Anti-War Politician Yashin Responds to Czech President's Call to Monitor Russian Exiles

Ilya Yashin, a Moscow opposition politician now serving an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence for his criticism of the invasion of Ukraine, on Monday published an appeal to Czech President Petr Pavel, who has said that Russians in the West should be monitored by their host countries.

The Moscow Times has translated his message and published it below.

To Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

Dear Mr. President:

My name is Ilya Yashin, an opposition politician in Russia. I am writing you from prison, where I have been confined for the last year. Putin's court sentenced me to eight-and-a-half years in prison for my statements against the war. This has become a common practice in our country: hundreds of students, workers, journalists, teachers and other citizens who speak out against the war on Ukraine have been put behind bars.

The other day, Mr. President, you became an unwitting participant in a discussion I had with my cellmates. They are different people, of different ages, with different experiences. My life choices, my openness and my refusal to emigrate surprise many of them. We often argue. Sometimes our conversations remind me of the meetings with voters I used to hold regularly when I headed a Moscow district.

I have always tried to get one simple message across to both my voters and my cellmates: Russia can be different. We are not doomed to live under a dictatorship. We can live in dignity and peace, and European values are in the interests of the Russian people. I tell them how Germany went from the darkness of Nazism to democracy, and Hitler was replaced by the anti-fascist Konrad Adenauer. I give many historical examples, including the example of the Czech Republic and its first post-Soviet president, Václav Havel, a man I highly respect, whom I consider to be a great humanist.

Some may say that there is no point to these conversations. I disagree. For example, among my fellow inmates was an army petty officer who had recently fought in Ukraine. When he first found himself behind bars, all he wanted to do was go back to the front. But after a couple of months, he promised me he would never take up arms again. I don't know if he'll keep his word. But I think the fact that he reflected on it and made a promise matters.

Now imagine this: As we were having another of our discussions, you, Mr. President, appeared on the television screen. Kremlin propagandists relish your statement that all Russians living in Western countries should be placed under the strict control of the local secret services. You cite the experience of the U.S. during World War II, where 120,000 people of Japanese descent were interned, which you called "simply the price of war.”