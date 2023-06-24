Prigozhin's Hometown St. Petersburg Mixed on Mercenary Chief's Armed Rebellion

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Early Saturday morning, law enforcement agents in balaclavas were already guarding the entrance of the PMC Wagner Center, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s headquarters just outside St. Petersburg’s city center.

Some agents were patrolling the parking lot out front while others were already inside, probably searching the building.

“This was supposed to be my first day of work,” said Maria, a Wagner Center employee, after being denied entry into the building.

“They told me to take the day off,” added the young woman, who asked to remain anonymous for security concerns.

The opening of the Wagner Center in November 2022 was a sign of the once-shadowy Prigozhin’s growing popularity against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Located in a steel and glass skyscraper, the Wagner Center is a high-tech hub inaugurated by Prigozhin with the purpose of “enhancing Russia’s military capability.” Besides acting as a working space for tech start-ups, the center has also hosted patriotic workshops and basic self-defense trainings.

Today, Prigozhin and Wagner’s futures are shrouded in uncertainty after the erstwhile Kremlin caterer launched a revolt against the Defense Ministry and seized a key military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Prigozhin’s actions as a “betrayal” of the country and vowed that necessary measures would be taken to stop his rebellion.

In the latest announcement on its Telegram group, the Wagner Center encouraged its employees “to spend the weekend in nature and in good company” due to the “current situation.”

“I am not saying we need to overthrow the whole thing [the government], but some reforms are needed for sure,” said Rustam, 37, one of the few spectators standing not far from the Wagner Center building.

Rustam was among the thousands of Russians who took to the streets to protest in the early days of the war in Ukraine. Now, he says he sympathizes with Prigozhin’s crusade against the Defense Ministry, and that’s why he came out to support him.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” he said.