Russia Urges Azerbaijan to Unblock Access to Karabakh

Russia on Friday urged Azerbaijan to unblock access to Nagorno-Karabakh as concern grows over a deepening humanitarian crisis in the breakaway region.

Residents of Karabakh reported new shortages of food and medicine after the International Committee of the Red Cross said Azerbaijan had blocked access for convoys delivering aid to the Armenian-populated region last week.

"We call on Baku to fully unblock traffic along the Lachin corridor," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said Baku's move violated Russia-mediated agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region and escalated tensions.

Moscow also urged Armenia to take part in trilateral talks.

Karabakh has been at the center of a decades-long territorial dispute between the Caucasus enemies.