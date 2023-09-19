Azerbaijan Launches Military Operation Against Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a military operation against the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and demanded the total withdrawal of Armenian forces from the disputed mountainous territory as a precondition for peace.

Fears of a fresh war have been growing in recent months, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of a troop build-up and decrying a blockade of its only land link to Nagorno-Karabakh.

An AFP journalist in the separatist stronghold of Stepanakert said blasts could be heard in the town.

Another AFP contributor said he could hear "non-stop shelling," the sound of sirens and of a drone overhead.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said it was using "high precision weapons on the front line and in depth."

"Localized anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it had opened "humanitarian corridors and reception points" to allow civilians to leave.

Armenian separatists said two civilians were killed and 23 were wounded in the fighting, accusing Azerbaijani forces of "trying to advance" into Karabakh.

The ex-Soviet Caucasus rivals have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh with large-scale hostilities breaking out in the 1990s and in 2020.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan had begun a "ground operation aimed at ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians."

Pashinyan said the Armenian army was not involved in the fighting and the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was "stable."

In televised comments, he urged Russia and the UN to "take steps."

Hundreds of people gathered outside the government building in the Armenian capital Yerevan, according to images shown on TV, following calls for a protest to urge the government to respond to the Azerbaijani operation.