Russia Labels Rights Group Agora ‘Undesirable’

Russian authorities have labeled the prominent legal and human rights group Agora an “undesirable organization,” state media reported Monday amid an ongoing clampdown on independent activists and rights defenders since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Agora is an association of lawyers that has provided legal advocacy to journalists, opposition activists and other victims of suspected rights abuses since its founding in 2005.

The “undesirable” designation renders all of Agora’s activities illegal and forces its immediate closure.

Any affiliation with “undesirable” groups, ranging from working for them to making a donation and sharing their publications online, is a criminal offense.