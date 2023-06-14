Close Kadyrov Ally Injured in Ukraine – Reports

A Russian lawmaker from Chechnya who is a close ally of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been wounded in Ukraine, Russian media reported Wednesday.
State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov “is alive, but he has been wounded,” the Russian Defense Ministry-run Zvezda TV channel said, without providing further details.
Kadyrov however said he was unable to reach Delimkhanov.
“I ask Ukrainian intelligence to provide information on exactly what place and what positions were struck so that I can still find my dear brother,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel, promising a “generous reward” for this information.
State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Delimkhanov was “alive and well” and “wishes us good health” without providing details of his injury, according to State Duma deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov.
Earlier unconfirmed reports circulating in Ukrainian media said Delimkhanov had been killed in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.
Delimkhanov, 53, was last year made a Hero of the Russian Federation for his role in fighting in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol last spring.
Delimkhanov this month publicly criticized Russia's Wagner mercenary group, accusing its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin of becoming a “blogger who screams and shouts off to the whole world about all the problems” for highlighting problems in the Russian military.
He initially gained military experience fighting against Moscow in the Chechen separatist wars of the 1990s. He and Kadyrov switched sides during the Second Chechen War to align with Russia.
In the years since, Delimkhanov has become one of Chechnya’s leading politicians. He has been a deputy in Russia's lower house of parliament since 2007.
Delimkhanov is under United States and European Union sanctions.