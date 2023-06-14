Close Kadyrov Ally Injured in Ukraine – Reports

A Russian lawmaker from Chechnya who is a close ally of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been wounded in Ukraine, Russian media reported Wednesday.

State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov “is alive, but he has been wounded,” the Russian Defense Ministry-run Zvezda TV channel said, without providing further details.

Kadyrov however said he was unable to reach Delimkhanov.

“I ask Ukrainian intelligence to provide information on exactly what place and what positions were struck so that I can still find my dear brother,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel, promising a “generous reward” for this information.