Chechen Commander Awarded 'Hero of Russia' for Mariupol Siege

Adam Delimkhanov, deputy prime minister of the Chechen Republic. Chingis Kondarov / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Chechen politician and militant Adam Delimkhanov the country’s highest honorary title in recognition of his role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Delimkhanov was awarded Hero of the Russian Federation for his “courage and heroism” while commanding Russian troops in Ukraine’s east.

Delimkhanov led Chechen units fighting in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, “clearing [the city] from criminal elements block by block,” Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram in March. 

In another video dated April 21, Delimkhanov was shown standing in front of a burning building. He told viewers that, “the special operation to destroy and clear Mariupol has been completed.”

Chechen fighters have been on the forefront of Russia’s brutal siege of Mariupol, the de-facto capital of the Ukrainian-held segment of the Donetsk region. Multiple sources have also linked Chechen units to war crimes committed in northern and eastern Ukraine. 

Delimkhanov initially gained military experience fighting against Moscow in the Russia-Chechen conflicts of the 1990s. He later switched sides during the Second Chechen War, along with the Kadyrov family.  

In the years since, Delimkhanov has become one of Chechnya’s leading politicians, serving as deputy chairman in the region’s government between 2006-2007. He went on to serve for a further decade in Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

