Chechen Commander Awarded 'Hero of Russia' for Mariupol Siege

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Chechen politician and militant Adam Delimkhanov the country’s highest honorary title in recognition of his role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Delimkhanov was awarded Hero of the Russian Federation for his “courage and heroism” while commanding Russian troops in Ukraine’s east.

Delimkhanov led Chechen units fighting in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, “clearing [the city] from criminal elements block by block,” Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on Telegram in March.

In another video dated April 21, Delimkhanov was shown standing in front of a burning building. He told viewers that, “the special operation to destroy and clear Mariupol has been completed.”