Russian Shelling Kills Ukraine Priest in Churchyard

By AFP
Bilozerka, Ukraine. Andriy Yermak / Telegram

Russian forces on Tuesday killed an elderly priest in a churchyard when they shelled the town of Bilozerka in southern Ukraine, authorities said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on social media that the priest was 72, adding that a 76-year-old woman was wounded.

Four residential buildings, a post office, a central square and some administrative buildings were damaged, he said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Office of the General Prosecutor said it was probing a "war crime."

Bilozerka is located about 10 kilometers (six miles) west of the southern city of Kherson, a regional center retaken by the Ukrainian army last year and partially flooded after the destruction of a dam on the Dnipro River last week.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of destroying the Kakhovka dam.

The Russian army has regularly shelled Kherson and its surroundings from the eastern bank of the Dnipro after the city was recaptured.

Kyiv says its forces have retaken seven villages and made advances in the country's east and south in its counter-offensive against Russia.

Read more

rare admission

Putin Says Russia Could Have Been 'Better Prepared' for Border Attacks

The Russian leader made a rare acknowledgment of the intensifying attacks on Russia's border regions.
2 Min read
falling waters

In Photos: Ukraine's Dnipro River Dries Up in Zaporizhzhia Following Kakhovka Dam Collapse

In areas upriver from the dam in the Zaporizhzhia region, the sudden fall in water level on the Dnipro River has had significant impacts.
1 Min read
No More Obituaries

Siberian Region Stops Publishing Ukraine War Deaths Over Media Tallies – Reports

The republic of Khakasia last published an obituary of a local soldier killed in Ukraine in April, according to media reports.
1 Min read
undeterred resistance

Anti-War Russian Pensioner Resumes Pickets After Stroke

The protest was reportedly the first time Yelena Osipova stepped outside her home since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago.
1 Min read