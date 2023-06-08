Father of Russian Fugitive Wanted in U.S. Appointed to Senate

The father of a Russian businessman wanted by the United States for smuggling U.S. military technology has been appointed as senator of a Siberian region that he governed for almost six years, state-run media reported Thursday.

Alexander Uss, 68, stepped down as governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in April, one month after his son Artyom fled house arrest in Italy and turned up in Russia shortly after.

The Krasnoyarsk region’s legislative assembly elected Uss into Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, in a 39-4 vote, according to the state-run TASS news agency.