Father of Russian Fugitive Wanted in U.S. Appointed to Senate

The father of a Russian businessman wanted by the United States for smuggling U.S. military technology has been appointed as senator of a Siberian region that he governed for almost six years, state-run media reported Thursday.
Alexander Uss, 68, stepped down as governor of the Krasnoyarsk region in April, one month after his son Artyom fled house arrest in Italy and turned up in Russia shortly after.
The Krasnoyarsk region’s legislative assembly elected Uss into Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, in a 39-4 vote, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
Each of Russia’s 85 federal subjects, including annexed Crimea, has two representatives in the Federation Council.
Uss’ predecessor Valery Semyonov stepped down last month before the end of his term and was appointed deputy governor of the Krasnoyarsk region.
Uss, who was nominated to the Federation Council as a member of the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, said he sought to serve on a “pro-Krasnoyarsk” platform as a member of the regional policy committee, according to TASS.
His son Artyom Uss, 41, faces up to 30 years in U.S. prison on charges including the illegal export of U.S. military technology, money laundering and sanctions violations.
A criminal case into fraud that Russian authorities opened against the younger Uss during the extradition battle was closed without explanation after his return to Russia.