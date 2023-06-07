Russia Detains Suspected Ukraine Spy in Far East

Russia’s domestic intelligence agency has arrested a resident of the country’s Far East on suspicion of spying for Ukraine, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

“Acting on the instructions of the Ukrainian military intelligence, the Primorye region resident collected and transmitted information about the region’s law enforcement agencies and military infrastructure,” the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The unnamed suspect faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of high treason.

TASS, citing the FSB, did not indicate whether he confessed to the charges. But the agency said the suspect “was fully aware that the recipient [of the intelligence] could use it against the security of the Russian Federation.”

Video shared by state media showed uniformed agents raiding a private property, apprehending its resident and displaying bottles wrapped in plastic resembling Molotov cocktails.