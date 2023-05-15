Sabotage Acts in Russia More Than Double in 2023

The number of acts of sabotage in Russia has more than doubled so far in 2023 compared to the previous year amid the war in Ukraine, the independent news site Vyorstka reported Monday.

At least 57 attacks on Russian railways, military enlistment centers, energy sites and other targets were publicly reported in January-May 2023.

That compares with 21 similar attacks in 2022 and only one in 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of this year’s attacks targeted railway tracks.

At least 26 Russian regions including annexed Crimea have experienced at least one such attack, with the Moscow region in the lead at nine.

May saw the highest number of acts of sabotage at 14, followed by 12 each in January, February and April.