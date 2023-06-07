Russia Blames Ukraine for Key Ammonia Pipeline Detonation

Moscow said Wednesday that a Ukrainian "sabotage" group had blown up the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline that Russia used to export ammonia before the start of its 15-month offensive.

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline" near the village of Masyutovka in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that civilians had been injured.

Footage posted on social media showed white smoke coming out of the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline, which is the world's longest ammonia pipeline and stretches roughly 2,500 kilometers.

The ministry said that some civilians had been wounded, adding that "they received the necessary medical care."

Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Tuesday accused Russian forces of shelling the pipeline.

Emergency services “have been deployed” to the site, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, said in a Telegram post.