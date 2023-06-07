Blackouts in Russian Border Region After Drone Strikes – Governor

Overnight drone strikes on a power station across the state border have caused blackouts in two Russian villages, the regional governor said Wednesday amid an intensifying spate of cross-border attacks.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region, said Ukrainian forces dropped two explosives on a substation in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi 4 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine.

One worker suffered shrapnel wounds while restoring the power supply for Popovo-Lezhachi and the neighboring village of Tetkino, Starovoit wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said mine-clearing operations were underway to allow work to continue on restoring the power supply.

Russian authorities have consistently blamed Ukraine for the cross-border attacks, but Kyiv has not acknowledged any role.