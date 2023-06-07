Blackouts in Russian Border Region After Drone Strikes – Governor

Overnight drone strikes on a power station across the state border have caused blackouts in two Russian villages, the regional governor said Wednesday amid an intensifying spate of cross-border attacks.
Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region, said Ukrainian forces dropped two explosives on a substation in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi 4 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine.
One worker suffered shrapnel wounds while restoring the power supply for Popovo-Lezhachi and the neighboring village of Tetkino, Starovoit wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
He said mine-clearing operations were underway to allow work to continue on restoring the power supply.
Russian authorities have consistently blamed Ukraine for the cross-border attacks, but Kyiv has not acknowledged any role.
Russia’s Kursk region has been hit by several drone strikes recently, including Thursday’s attack on a local substation that left a different village without power and Friday’s reported attack on the regional capital of Kursk.
In a separate statement Wednesday, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region south of Kursk accused Ukrainian forces of firing 460 different types of ammunition and 26 explosives on the town of Shebekino — the most frequent target in the cross-border attacks — in the past 24 hours.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a number of cars and houses were damaged, but no civilians were hurt in the barrage.