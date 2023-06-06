South Ukraine Dam Heavily Damaged, Threatening Major Nuclear Plant

A Russian-controlled dam near the frontline that supplies southern Ukraine and annexed Crimea with drinking water was significantly damaged early Tuesday, flooding the area and threatening the nearby nuclear power plant.

Drone footage widely shared online and originally published by pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian bloggers showed the broken Kakhovka dam with water flowing freely downstream.

“Well over 18 cubic kilometers of water stored in #KakhovkaReservoir now flowing downstream towards Kherson City,” tweeted retired U.S. Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist who monitors the dam, David Helms.

The water is expected to reach "critical levels" within hours, said the Ukrainian governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, as he urged residents to await evacuation buses.

Ukraine’s military accused Russian forces of blowing up the 30-meter-tall and 3.2-kilometer-long Kakhovka dam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has summoned an emergency national security council session in connection to the Kakhovka dam collapse.

An unnamed source in the Kherson region’s Russian administration confirmed the dam’s collapse and flooding to the state-run news agency TASS hours after denials from the Moscow-installed authorities.

Andrei Alexeyenko, head of the local government in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region, said there was there was "no threat" to major population centers but added that more than 22,000 people were at risk.

"The increase of the water level downstream from the hydroelectric power station is between two and four meters which is no threat to major population centers," he said.

Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-installed mayor of the town of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, said residents of "around 300 homes" had been evacuated.

"We are proceeding with the evacuation," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

He said Ukrainian forces, which Russia has accused of striking the Kakhovka dam, were continuing bombardment in the area.

"The town is still being targeted by missile strikes," Leontyev said.