Flooding in Ukraine's Kherson Region After Critical Dam Destroyed

A Russian-controlled dam near the frontline that supplies southern Ukraine and annexed Crimea with drinking water was significantly damaged early Tuesday, flooding the area and threatening the nearby nuclear power plant.

Drone footage widely shared online and originally published by pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian bloggers showed the broken Kakhovka dam with water flowing freely downstream.

“Well over 18 cubic kilometers of water stored in #KakhovkaReservoir now flowing downstream towards Kherson City,” tweeted retired U.S. Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologist who monitors the dam, David Helms.

The water is expected to reach "critical levels" within hours, said the Ukrainian governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, as he urged residents to await evacuation buses.

Ukraine’s military accused Russian forces of blowing up the 30-meter-tall, 3.2-kilometer-long Kakhovka dam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has summoned an emergency national security council session in connection to the Kakhovka dam collapse.

"Just today, Russia blew up a major dam located in Nova Kakhovka, causing significant civilian evacuations, harsh ecological damages," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the International Court of Justice.

"Russia's actions are the actions of a terrorist state, an aggressor."

The Kremlin meanwhile accused Ukraine of “deliberate sabotage” in the Kakhovka dam collapse. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed the Ukrainian forces damaged the dam after allegedly suffering early losses in their counteroffensive launched 48 hours ago.

Peskov also warned that the damage could have “very serious consequences for tens of thousands of residents, environmental consequences and consequences of a different nature that are yet to be established.”

“The Kyiv regime should bear all the responsibility for all the consequences,” Peskov told reporters.