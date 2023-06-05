Radio Waves Air Fake Putin 'State of Emergency' Address

Radio stations in multiple Russian regions bordering Ukraine on Monday aired a fake “state of emergency” announcement featuring a voice resembling that of President Vladimir Putin, in what the authorities have called a hacking operation.

In the fake address — which was aired on radio stations in the Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions — what was likely an artificially generated voice of Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had attacked the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, where a “state of emergency” was said to have been declared.

The address continues by asking residents of the three regions to evacuate deeper into Russian territory, and it ends by declaring a “full mobilization.”

Authorities in the affected regions said hackers were behind the fake address, which they said was aimed at “sowing panic” among the population and assured that “there is no reason for concern.”