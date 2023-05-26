2 Killed in Russian Strike on Medical Facility in Ukraine’s Dnipro

At least two civilians have been killed and 23 wounded when a Russian missile struck a veterinary clinic in the south-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, officials said Friday following an overnight barrage.

“A 69-year-old man has died. He was just passing by when the Russian terrorists’ missile struck the city,” the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Less than an hour later, Lysak said the body of a second man was recovered from under the rubble of the veterinary clinic building.

Lysak said the injured included two boys aged three and six, who have been hospitalized along with 19 others. Three of those hospitalized are in a serious condition.

The three-story building was partially destroyed and a fire spread over 1,000 square meters, Lysak wrote on Telegram. He posted a video of firefighters aiming hoses at the smoking rubble.

Local media shared video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.