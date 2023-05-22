Russian Border Region Says Infiltrated By Ukrainian Sabotage Unit

The head of Russia’s Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, claimed Monday that a "sabotage group" of Ukraine's SBU security service had infiltrated the region.
“An SBU sabotage group entered the territory of Grayvoron district,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, referring to a district that lies on Ukraine's border. “The Russian Armed Forces together with border officials, the National Guard and the FSB are taking all the necessary measures to neutralize the enemy.”
The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the alleged sabotage group incursion.
"The purpose of the Ukrainian sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the situation in Bakhmut," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the eastern Ukrainian city that Russia's forces claimed to have captured over the weekend.
It was not possible to independently verify the claims.
Gladkov’s statement comes after a video showing an allegedly Ukrainian armored vehicle attacking a border checkpoint in the region began widely circulating on social media.
Areas of the Belgorod region have faced continuous heavy shelling since the early morning, according to officials.
At least two people have been injured as a result of the attack, one of whom was admitted to an intensive care unit at a local hospital in critical condition, according to Gladkov.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, the border region of Belgorod in the country's south has been repeatedly shelled, and dozens of people have been killed.
Authorities have also reported a series of incidents involving members of "sabotage" groups crossing over from Ukraine.
In April, the city of Belgorod was bombed by a Russian fighter jet that dropped ammunition over the city by accident.
This story is being updated.
AFP contributed reporting.