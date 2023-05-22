Russian Border Region Says Infiltrated By Ukrainian Sabotage Unit

The head of Russia’s Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, claimed Monday that a "sabotage group" of Ukraine's SBU security service had infiltrated the region.

“An SBU sabotage group entered the territory of Grayvoron district,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, referring to a district that lies on Ukraine's border. “The Russian Armed Forces together with border officials, the National Guard and the FSB are taking all the necessary measures to neutralize the enemy.”

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the alleged sabotage group incursion.

"The purpose of the Ukrainian sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the situation in Bakhmut," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the eastern Ukrainian city that Russia's forces claimed to have captured over the weekend.