Crimean Tatars Warned Against Protesting on Anniversary of Stalin-Era Deportations – Activists

Russian authorities warned the Crimean Tatar ethnic minority against protesting on the anniversary of their deportation under Stalin, the advocacy group Crimean Solidarity said.

Crimean Tatars, which made up around 15% of the peninsula’s population of 2 million, largely opposed Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. They say they now face persecution by Moscow-installed officials.

On May 18, 2023, the Crimean Tatars mark the 79th anniversary of their deportation under the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

According to Crimean Solidarity, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents and police officers visited several Crimean Tatar activists in person throughout Wednesday.

They had been warned about bans on participating in “meetings, rallies, demonstrations, marches and pickets” and the “inadmissibility of violating the law.”

“The activists consider these actions as pressure and another attempt to intimidate the Crimean Tatar people on the eve of May 18,” Crimean Solidarity said.