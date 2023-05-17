Russia Probing Widespread Fraud in Mariupol Reconstruction

Tax incentives introduced by the Russian government for reconstructing occupied areas of Ukraine have provided large profits for the black market, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Tuesday.

Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov with a pre-war population of 400,000, was nearly completely destroyed in a brutal Russian siege last spring. The Russian army, faced with stiff Ukrainian resistance, finally captured the city at the end of May 2022 and claimed to have annexed it in the fall.

Moscow has since boasted of its efforts to reconstruct the city that it largely reduced to rubble.

Dozens of companies in Russian-occupied Mariupol have been involved in schemes to avoid paying Value Added Tax (VAT), a source close to the Russian tax authorities told The Moscow Times’ Russian service.

Russia’s Federal Tax Service, together with investigators from the Interior Ministry, have now launched an investigation into the alleged scheme.

According to The Moscow Times' source, several fraud cases against construction companies have been opened, and those involved in the scheme are being questioned in Moscow.