Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Sets $5.4Mln Seized from Russian Oligarch for Ukraine Reconstruction

By AFP
Russian tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The United States has for the first time transferred millions seized from a Russian oligarch to a fund for rebuilding Ukraine, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Some $5.4 million seized from Russian tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev was handed over to the State Department to be used to "remediate the harms of Russia's unjust war," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Malofeyev, who built his fortune in banking, telecommunications and media, was indicted in April 2022 for violating sanctions related to the 2014 Russian-backed secession war in Ukraine's Donbas region and its takeover of Crimea.

The United States said Malofeyev was a main source of funding for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. 

Along with that indictment, the U.S. government took control of $5.4 million in Malofeyev's assets, mainly an investment he had made into a Texas bank.

The United States has ordered the seizure of several Russian tycoons' assets related to Russia's 2014 actions and the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"While this represents the United States' first transfer of forfeited Russian funds for the rebuilding of Ukraine, it will not be the last," said Garland.

Read more about: Oligarchs , United States , Ukraine war

Read more

new accusations

Kremlin Blames U.S. for Attempted Drone Strike on Putin Residence

The White House responded by saying it "had nothing to do" with the attack.
2 Min read
'analyzing' the move

Russia Denounces Oil Price Cap Agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and...
POW

Two U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Feared Captured by Russia

U.S. veterans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh lost contact with families after combat in Ukraine.
Oligarchs

U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department released a new wave of anti-Russia sanctions on Friday.