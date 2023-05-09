Prigozhin Claims 'Deception' and 'Threats' from Defense Ministry

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Tuesday that he had received a letter from Russia’s Defense Ministry threatening to charge his mercenary outfit with treason if they withdrew from Bakhmut, for months the focal point of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a video published on the messaging app Telegram as Russia kicked off Victory Day celebrations, he also claimed that Wagner fighters had yet to receive ammunition promised to them by the Russian military.

“They simply and brazenly deceived us,” he said.

Prigozhin last week threatened to pull his mercenaries out of Bakhmut after suffering losses due to ammunition shortages, but on Sunday he said that he had received a "promise" of more ammunition from the Russian army.