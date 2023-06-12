Wagner Chief Defies Russian Military’s Orders to Formalize Hierarchy

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has said he will not sign contracts with the military that seek to formalize the hierarchy of forces fighting in Ukraine.

The defiance is the latest episode in the public feud between Wagner, which has been at the forefront of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine for several months, and the Defense Ministry.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered “volunteer detachments” to sign contracts with the military by July 1. The military has previously referred to Wagner as a “volunteer assault unit.”

On Monday, the ministry said it signed its first contract with Kremlin-allied Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s Akhmat military unit.

“PMC Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message published by his press service Saturday.

“Shoigu can’t properly control military formations,” Prigozhin added, contrasting Wagner’s “highly efficient structure” with that of the conventional army.