Russia Says Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Targeting Putin

A pair of Ukrainian drones attempted to strike at President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin overnight, the presidential press service said Wednesday, calling the incident a “terrorist act.”

“Last night, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement.

The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the alleged attempt.

The alleged drone strike attempt comes as Ukraine is expected to launch a significant counteroffensive against Russian forces 14 months into Moscow's offensive.

It also follows a string of reported drone strikes and sabotage incidents inside Russia in the lead-up to May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory in World War II with a massive military parade on Red Square.

The Kremlin called Wednesday's incident “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned.”

“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the statement continued.

The drones were shot down by the Russian military and special services, the Kremlin said. Putin, who was not in the building at the time, was unharmed and the incident did not affect his work schedule, it added.

“From the [drone] fragments' fall and the scattering across the territory of the Kremlin, no one was injured, and there was no material damage,” the statement said.