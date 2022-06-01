Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Says No News of French Reporter’s Death in Ukraine

By AFP
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff. France TV Info

The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesn't have information on the death of a French journalist in Ukraine, reportedly killed during a bombardment by Russian forces.

"To draw conclusions, you need detailed information about where it took place, under what circumstances, what is the truth, what is not. We don't have such information," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed Monday during a Russian bombardment that struck a vehicle evacuating civilians from eastern Ukraine, according to French and Ukrainian officials.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Leclerc-Imhoff had been onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians fleeing Russian bombings when he was fatally wounded.

Peskov's comment was the first by a Russian official since Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working for the French BFMTV channel, was killed by shrapnel.

France's anti-terrorist prosecutor has opened a war crimes inquiry into his death.

Read more about: Journalists , Ukraine war , Kremlin

