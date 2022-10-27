Kremlin Claims Ukraine Exited Peace Talks on U.S. Orders

The Kremlin blamed the United States for the breakdown in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, claiming that Kyiv pulled out of negotiations on Washington’s orders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed the two warring sides had drafted a peace deal in March, one month into Moscow’s full-scale invasion, when Kyiv’s delegation suddenly stepped back from the negotiation table.

President Vladimir Putin considered it “obvious that such unwillingness to negotiate and the rejection of previously agreed terms happened ... on an order from Washington,” Peskov was quoted as saying by state media.

Despite delegations from Moscow and Kyiv holding a series of meetings in Belarus and Turkey in March, the two sides were unable to strike a deal, a result Moscow has repeatedly accused as being at the behest of Kyiv and its Western allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly told Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo that he was ready for peace talks with his counterpart in Kyiv during a meeting Tuesday.