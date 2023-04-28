Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Baker Faces Fine for Anti-War Cakes

Updated:
bakery_xoxo / instagram

A Moscow baker faces a fine for “discrediting” the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine with anti-war cakes, independent media reported Friday.

Anastasia Chernysheva started posting photos of her confectionary creations decorated with anti-war slogans on her bakery's Instagram in April 2022, two months into Russia’s invasion. 

“F*ck war,” reads the icing on one of Bakery XOXO's phallic-shaped anti-war cakes. Another cake is decorated in the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Police detained Chernyshova on Thursday afternoon, the police monitoring website OVD-Info reported, citing her lawyer Yulia Yevdokimova.

She was released later that evening after being charged with “discrediting” the military, a crime introduced last year as Russia effectively muzzled public opposition to the war with draconian wartime censorship laws.

Chernysheva faces up to 50,000 rubles ($628) if found guilty on the charges of “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces’ actions in Ukraine.

If she is fined a second time, she faces the risk of criminal prosecution and jail.

In addition to making made-to-order cakes with anti-war slogans, pop culture memes and whimsical cartoons, Chernysheva has auctioned off some of her cakes for charity causes, with proceeds supporting opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman and the Nasiliu.net anti-domestic violence NGO.

Her case is the latest in a series of seemingly out-of-left-field cases against the creative ways anti-war Russians are expressing their views.

Last month, a regional deputy was fined for “discrediting” the Russian military after a video went viral showing him watching President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address with noodles hanging from his ears.

Read more about: Moscow , Court case

Read more

Walks allowed

In Photos: Moscow Takes First Post-Coronavirus Steps Outside

Quarantine is over, if you want it.
slow re-opening

Moscow Commuters Brave Epidemic to Return to Work

The Russian capital's residents are eager for a "return to normality" as the coronavirus has battered the economy.
pretty in pink

Springtime Blossoms Arrive in Moscow

Russia's capital is in bloom while its residents are under quarantine.
Moscow

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...