Moscow Baker Faces Fine for Anti-War Cakes

“F*ck war,” reads the icing on one of Bakery XOXO's phallic-shaped anti-war cakes. Another cake is decorated in the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Anastasia Chernysheva started posting photos of her confectionary creations decorated with anti-war slogans on her bakery's Instagram in April 2022, two months into Russia’s invasion.

A Moscow baker faces a fine for “discrediting” the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine with anti-war cakes, independent media reported Friday.

She was released later that evening after being charged with “discrediting” the military, a crime introduced last year as Russia effectively muzzled public opposition to the war with draconian wartime censorship laws.

Chernysheva faces up to 50,000 rubles ($628) if found guilty on the charges of “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces’ actions in Ukraine.

If she is fined a second time, she faces the risk of criminal prosecution and jail.

In addition to making made-to-order cakes with anti-war slogans, pop culture memes and whimsical cartoons, Chernysheva has auctioned off some of her cakes for charity causes, with proceeds supporting opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman and the Nasiliu.net anti-domestic violence NGO.

Her case is the latest in a series of seemingly out-of-left-field cases against the creative ways anti-war Russians are expressing their views.

Last month, a regional deputy was fined for “discrediting” the Russian military after a video went viral showing him watching President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address with noodles hanging from his ears.