Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Communist Party Leads Red Square Induction for Youth Movement

Russia's Communist Party on Sunday marked Pioneer Day, a holiday dedicated to the Soviet Union's Young Pioneers movement, with an induction ceremony for its modern-day youth organization on Red Square.

While the Young Pioneers was dissolved when the U.S.S.R. collapsed, Russian lawmakers in 2022 approved the creation of a new youth movement in the style of the Young Pioneers to mark the Soviet-era organization's 100th anniversary.

The new movement, Dvizheniye pervykh (Movement of the First), was sanctioned by the European Union in February 2024 for "supporting ... actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and stability and security in Ukraine."

Here's a look at Sunday's event:
Russian authorities have sought to instill values of patriotism and boost feelings of national pride among the country’s children in recent years.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Red hats, white shirts and neckerchiefs are the traditional Young Pioneer uniform.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Russia has regularly invoked Soviet-era imagery in recent decades, drawing criticism from observers who say this practice brushes over the Soviet Union's record of repressions.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A girl holds a flag bearing the slogan "Be ready," invoking the original Young Pioneers slogan of "Always ready."
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Movement of the First's goal is to organize education and leisure activities for youth and form a worldview "based on traditional Russian spiritual and moral goals."
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A group of girls performs on Red Square as part of the induction ceremony.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said people came to Sunday's ceremony from 12 regions of Russia.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A man wears a shirt featuring the Soviet Union's state emblem.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Zyuganov greets an inductee.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
The organization's annual funding amounts to 19 billion rubles ($210.1 million), an amount comparable to the annual income of Russia's poorer regions.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
The EU sanctioned Grigory Gurov, the Movement of the First's chairman of the board, in February 2024.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
"The children who are members of the movement have meetings with soldiers who have fought in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, send cards and letters of support to soldiers and also prepare equipment to be used on the battlefield, and learn how to handle drones," the EU said when sanctioning Gurov.

"Additionally, the Movement has organized war games for the children, which replicate and simulate battle situations," the EU said.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Moscow , Communist Party

More image galleries

'russia'

In Photos: Russia's Massive Patriotic Expo Draws Millions of Visitors to VDNKh

The expo, whose organizers include Russian ministries and state corporations, comes as the Kremlin pushes to increase public patriotism amid the invasion...
1 Min read
in photos

Thousands Evacuated From Ukraine's Kharkiv Region Amid Renewed Russian Offensive

Over 5,700 people had been evacuated so far, local officials said, as Russian troops captured at least nine settlements and villages after surging across...
1 Min read
military procession

In Photos: Moscow Holds Third Victory Day Parade Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia marked 79 years since the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in WWII with its annual military parade, featuring an ever-shrinking number...
1 Min read
lavish ceremony

In Photos: Putin Inaugurated as President for Fifth Term

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as President of Russia for a fifth term in a lavish inauguration ceremony Tuesday, which included a military procession, columns...
1 Min read