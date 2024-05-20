Russia's Communist Party Leads Red Square Induction for Youth Movement

Russia's Communist Party on Sunday marked Pioneer Day, a holiday dedicated to the Soviet Union's Young Pioneers movement, with an induction ceremony for its modern-day youth organization on Red Square.



While the Young Pioneers was dissolved when the U.S.S.R. collapsed, Russian lawmakers in 2022 approved the creation of a new youth movement in the style of the Young Pioneers to mark the Soviet-era organization's 100th anniversary.



The new movement, Dvizheniye pervykh (Movement of the First), was sanctioned by the European Union in February 2024 for "supporting ... actions which undermine and threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and stability and security in Ukraine."



Here's a look at Sunday's event: