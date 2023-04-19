Ukraine Receives First Batch of Patriot Missile System

Kyiv said Wednesday it had received the first shipments of the American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and deployed light-armored fighting vehicles sent by France as it prepares for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian sky becomes more secure because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine," Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

He added that the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands had "kept their word” after promising to provide Ukraine with the defense system as Russia launches air attacks against critical energy infrastructure.