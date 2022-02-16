Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Says 'Not a Single' Russian Soldier Will Stay After Joint Drills

By AFP
Updated:
Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei. president.gov.by

Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday that "not a single" Russian soldier will remain in the country after the massive joint maneuvers by Minsk and Moscow on Ukraine's border end.

"Not a single (Russian) soldier or a single unit of military equipment will stay on the territory of Belarus after the drills with Russia," Makei told a press conference in the capital Minsk. 

He said the defense ministry and long-time President Alexander Lukashenko had made this clear. 

Russia this week announced an end to some military drills near Ukraine's borders, including those in Belarus. 

But the West remains fearful of a possible attack on Ukraine, saying it has yet to see evidence of real de-escalation. 

NATO has called Russia's drills in Belarus particularly alarming, saying they marked a "dangerous" moment for Europe. 

Makei hailed a phone call between Ukraine's and Belarus's defense ministers this week as "positive," saying it had helped to "ease tensions."

Minsk had told Kyiv that "what is happening on the border does not mean that someone is planning to carry out an act of aggression." 

"Neither Moscow, nor Minsk, nor Kyiv" wants war, he said.  

Kyiv had also called the defense call as positive.

Ukraine's defense minister said Wednesday that Kyiv's military attache had visited the exercises in Belarus the day before, and that the Belarusian attache would attend drills in Western Ukraine on Wednesday. 

Belarus, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994, borders both Ukraine and Russia. 

Increasingly isolated after violently suppressing mass protests in 2020, Lukashenko has become more dependent on his bigger Russian neighbor for support.

Minsk has often tread a fine line in disputes between Kyiv and Moscow. 

Read more about: Belarus , Ukraine , Defense

Read more

safety first

U.S. Tells Families of Govt Employees in Belarus to Leave

It also warned Americans not to travel to Belarus for reasons including Russia's military buildup in the ex-Soviet country.
muscle flexing

Russia Wields S-400 Missile Systems in Response to U.S.-Led Black Sea Drills

Ukraine and 32 NATO members are carrying out the Sea Breeze 2021 drills involving 5,000 military personnel, 40 aircraft and 32 warships.
Defense

Russia Is Ramping up Forces Near Border, Ukrainian Military Chief Says

"In front of us is an aggressor who has no legal, moral or any other limits," the general said.
Extremism

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Belarussian Nationalist

Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday launched a criminal case against Belarussian citizen Dmitry Pavlov — the leader of...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.