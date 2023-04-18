Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Opens New Criminal Case Against Navalny After Prison ‘Provocation’

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen during a court hearing. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

The Russian authorities have opened a fresh criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after staging a “provocation” against the politician at a penal colony where he is serving his nine-year prison sentence, his press spokesperson said Tuesday. 

The prison authorities, according to spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, placed a convict “with personal hygiene problems” in Navalny’s cell in what she said was a likely attempt to provoke a fight.

After a scuffle between Navalny and the convict, the prison authorities announced that the politician was being charged with violating the rules of conduct in prisons, an offense punishable by up to a 5-year jail sentence.   

Since Navalny’s imprisonment in 2021, the Russian authorities have opened as many as 10 additional criminal cases against him, meaning the prominent Kremlin critic faces a total jail sentence of up to 35 years. 

In the incident with the fellow inmate, Yarmysh said Navalny was also assaulted by prison guards. 

The Kremlin “wants Alexei to sit in prison forever and demands that new criminal cases be fabricated against him using completely inhumane methods,” said Yarmysh. 

Allies have raised concerns about Navalny’s health in recent weeks, with some suggesting that he could be slowly poisoned by the prison authorities. 

Before his imprisonment, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in an attack that he blamed on the Kremlin. 

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

women's day

Of Borscht and Protests: The Female Future of Russia’s Opposition

Women in Russia’s opposition have been drivers of change long before entering the spotlight in the wake of Alexei Navalny's jailing.
punitive response

U.S., EU Sanction Russia Over Navalny Poisoning

The U.S. said it is publicly assessing "with high confidence" that FSB officers poisoned Navalny using the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.
outside observer

UN Experts Urge Global Probe of Navalny Poisoning

The experts also demanded Navalny's "immediate release" from a Russian penal colony.
top secret

Second Russian Officer Suspected of Leaking Navalny Poisoners’ Data – Kommersant

The St. Petersburg police major faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of abuse of office.