Russia's Largest Trade Union Calls Off Labor Day Demonstrations

Russia's largest labor union announced Friday that it was canceling its demonstrations planned for the popular Labor Day celebrations on May 1, citing heightened terrorist threats amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes as the Kremlin has stepped up its rhetoric around domestic security concerns, particularly since the deadly bomb attack on a military blogger that it claims was organized by the Ukrainian security services and incited by the domestic opposition.

"There won't be any marches or rallies in the capital, but instead a solemn meeting" with trade union activists, said Alexander Shershukov, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation of Independent Trade Unions.