Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Activist Documenting Losses in Ukraine Says Fled Country

Vitaly Votanovsky. kavkaz-uzel.eu

A Russian activist who has been documenting Russia’s war losses in Ukraine was forced to flee the country after the authorities opened two criminal cases against him, local news outlet Protokol reported Wednesday. 

“I’ve left Russia. I’m starting life anew,” the VCHK-OGPU Telegram news channel cited Vitaly Votanovsky as saying of his departure from Russia. 

Votanovsky, a military veteran from the southern city of Krasnodar, was one of the first bloggers to discover and publish information about special burial sites for Wagner mercenaries killed in Ukraine to his over 3,000 subscribers on Telegram. 

The activist discovered a total of 1,400 graves of Wagner fighters in the Krasnodar region and the neighboring republic of Adygeya.

His investigations helped shed light on the identities of soldiers recruited by the notorious mercenary group, including those of foreign citizens. 

Materials published by Votanovsky also prompted a public stand-off between Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin and local officials in the Krasnodar region last month who looked to prohibit the burial of Wagner fighters at local cemeteries. 

Votanovsky has been repeatedly detained for photographing the graves and for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has also been forced to pay several administrative fines for breaching Russia’s wartime censorship laws. 

But the latest charges against him, which include repeated “discreditation” of the Russian army and cooperation with an “undesirable” organization, mean the activist could face up to five years in- Russian prison.

Vatanovsky said he is planning to obtain residency in an EU state, but vowed to return to Russia after the change of the regime. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

bloody battle

In Photos: Life in the Bakhmut 'Vortex' as Savage Fighting Continues

The battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the country's eastern Donetsk region has become the bloodiest of the war so far and has even prompted comparisons...
restricting revenue

Russian Oil Price Cap Put to the Test

The price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia came into force on Monday. It aims to restrict Russia's revenue as punishment for its invasion...
firm stance

'No Diplomatic Solution' to Ukraine War: Nobel Winner

There is currently no diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, a co-founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian rights organization Memorial said...
frank talk

Putin Says Strikes on Ukraine Infrastructure 'Inevitable'

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were "inevitable" as the Kremlin rejected U.S. President Joe...